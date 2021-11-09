Fantom Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $7.39 billion and approximately $702.92 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $2.91 or 0.00004312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00224454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00093049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

