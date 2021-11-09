Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.13% of Federal Signal worth $76,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

