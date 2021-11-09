Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Sells $250,491.23 in Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 163,699,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,242,063. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 360,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.