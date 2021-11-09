Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard Sells 8,375 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $57.90. 1,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORR. Barrington Research upped their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.