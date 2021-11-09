FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Insider Dennis V. O’leary Sells 5,100 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,729. The company has a market cap of $286.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

