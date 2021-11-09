Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

