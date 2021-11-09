Function X Price Up 1.6% This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Function X has a total market cap of $502.56 million and $10.39 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,395.98 or 1.00023966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00041209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.65 or 0.00652495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001472 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

