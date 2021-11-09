Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 54,811 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 54,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,071,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, November 8th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $491,345.36.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $89,186.76.

On Thursday, October 14th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $29,857.05.

FNKO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 628,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $934.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Funko by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 568.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.