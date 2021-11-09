FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MasTec, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in MasTec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

