FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $3.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

FIX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 465,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 269,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after purchasing an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $16,688,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,153.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 206,886 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 101.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 127,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

