FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $740,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,161.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.