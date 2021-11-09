FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By KeyCorp

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of TEX opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. Terex has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 205,622.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 92,530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 204.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Terex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Terex by 24.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.