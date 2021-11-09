FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Topaz Energy Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.96.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$18.64 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.42 and a 1-year high of C$19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.