FY2021 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Cut by Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DBM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.32.

TSE:DBM opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.25. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

