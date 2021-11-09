FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Analyst (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

