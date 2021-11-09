FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.72.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$52.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$37.30 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.61%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

