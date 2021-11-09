FY2021 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NPO stock opened at $104.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.54. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $849,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

