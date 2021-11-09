FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Boosted by KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $64,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.