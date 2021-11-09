FY2021 EPS Estimates for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Increased by Analyst

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Medifast in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $13.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.48. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $219.84 on Tuesday. Medifast has a 12-month low of $154.89 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Medifast by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

