FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lifted by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%.
Shares of NOG opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
