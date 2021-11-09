FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Lifted by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.76.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NOG opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.