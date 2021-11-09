FY2021 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of OBNK opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

