FY2021 EPS Estimates for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Increased by Analyst

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PCB Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.