GenesisX Market Capitalization Reaches $73,164.45 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $73,164.45 and $185.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,056,754 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

