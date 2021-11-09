Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

G traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.22. 1,341,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

