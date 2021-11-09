Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATC. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 23.4% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 153.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATC opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $97.21.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

CATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.