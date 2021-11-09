Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 65,353 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canon worth $17,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 458,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after buying an additional 116,144 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32. Canon Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.