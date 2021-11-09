Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Atlas worth $17,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 888.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 230,621 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

ATCO stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

