Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 62,899 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of The Howard Hughes worth $18,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 64.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

