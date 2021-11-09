Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,553,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379,921 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

