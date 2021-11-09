Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.63 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Autohome worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Autohome by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Autohome by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Autohome by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.85.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

