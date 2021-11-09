Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $18.78 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of J & J Snack Foods worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,894,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.54. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.