Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Autoliv worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autoliv by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,170,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

