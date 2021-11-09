Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,667 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Stericycle worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.2% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

