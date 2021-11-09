Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,416 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,646,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

