Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 178,779 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.61% of CarGurus worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 845,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,638 shares of company stock valued at $18,103,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $37.28.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

