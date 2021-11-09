Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,399 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,399 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Murphy USA worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.38 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.47 and a 12 month high of $179.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

