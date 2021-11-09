Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Synovus Financial worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after buying an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.