GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO David J. Rintoul Sells 45,750 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE EAF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.16.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 185.49% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 324,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 337.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.
Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.