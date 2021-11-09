GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO David J. Rintoul Sells 45,750 Shares

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 185.49% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 73.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 324,222 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 337.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.