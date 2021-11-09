Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

GPMT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 243,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,118.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

