Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 61.7% Higher This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $171.97 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.61 or 0.00017231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,379.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,773.33 or 0.07084205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.04 or 0.00394836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $713.43 or 0.01058817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00092294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00430667 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.81 or 0.00277247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00221006 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,811,883 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

