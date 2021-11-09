Herm Rosenman Sells 44,503 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.21. 429,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 105.60% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.