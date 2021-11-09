Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,712,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.62% of Heron Therapeutics worth $73,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

