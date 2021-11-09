Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

