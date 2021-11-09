Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans Sells 2,229 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $17.93.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.