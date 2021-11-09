Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans Sells 2,229 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 194,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 121.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 78,334 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

