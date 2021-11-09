IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in IDEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in IDEX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $236.67. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.