IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

IMAX traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 539,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,405. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.58.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IMAX by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

