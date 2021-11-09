Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.28% of Innospec worth $73,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 867,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,598,000 after purchasing an additional 93,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after buying an additional 76,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Innospec by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 34,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Innospec stock opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.