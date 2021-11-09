Insider Buying: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BALY traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,953. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 21.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after purchasing an additional 135,384 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

