Insider Buying: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CLR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. 1,788,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,144. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $55.48.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Continental Resources by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Continental Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.