Insider Buying: frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FTDR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in frontdoor by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 316,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,315 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in frontdoor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,413,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in frontdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

